Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 26.4% Higher This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $255,427.01 and approximately $4,949.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00618290 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005942 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.48 or 0.02689818 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 10,566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

