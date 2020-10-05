ATLANT (ATL) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $930,875.61 and $644.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.05128192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032904 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.