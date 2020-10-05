Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.05128192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032904 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.