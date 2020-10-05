Callisto Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $29,956.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.03290478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

