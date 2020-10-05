Shift (SHIFT) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Shift has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.