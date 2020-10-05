Silent Notary (SNTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,654.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $100,463.82 and approximately $4,654.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

