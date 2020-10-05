Open Platform Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $745,663.01 and $1,517.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

