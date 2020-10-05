PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,756.05 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.01154318 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

