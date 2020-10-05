Polymath Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and $666,350.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00432713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Koinex, Huobi, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

