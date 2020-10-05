Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $214.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $126,153.71 and approximately $214.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00264176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01513638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00165147 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,351,012 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.