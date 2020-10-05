Covesting (COV) Hits Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $3,451.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00264176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01513638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00165147 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

