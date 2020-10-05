Trident Group Hits Market Capitalization of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00264176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01513638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00165147 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

