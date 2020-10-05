Ether-1 (ETHO) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,753.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $274,231.67 and approximately $12,753.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,958,916 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

