Kleros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market cap of $35.92 million and $3.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,452,263 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

