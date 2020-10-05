Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $168,494.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.92 or 0.99993767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

