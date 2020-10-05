ODUWA Trading Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $4,229.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00004929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.92 or 0.99993767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.