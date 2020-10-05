GAN (NYSE:GAN) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

GAN (NYSE:GAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of GAN opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $407,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $6,976,000.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

