Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.77 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.