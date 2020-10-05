Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
SPB opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 84.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.