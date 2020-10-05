Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 84.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.