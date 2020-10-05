Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $619,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $529,391.50. Insiders sold a total of 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.