Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNTC opened at $3.03 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

