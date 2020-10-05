American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

