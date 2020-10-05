Marchex’s (MCHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.14 on Monday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

