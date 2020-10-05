Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

TMO opened at $435.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $452.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

