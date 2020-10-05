Benchmark Boosts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $125.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $101.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Masonite International by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.