Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MNGPF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

