Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

GDOT opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,449 shares of company stock worth $330,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

