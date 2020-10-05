Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.
GDOT opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $59.86.
In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,449 shares of company stock worth $330,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
