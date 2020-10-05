$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 455,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter.

ALTM opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

