$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 455,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter.

ALTM opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream This Quarter
$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream This Quarter
$0.67 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. This Quarter
$0.67 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. This Quarter
$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp This Quarter
$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp This Quarter
-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. This Quarter
$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. This Quarter
$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Corp Of America This Quarter
$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Corp Of America This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report