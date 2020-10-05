$0.67 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

DISH stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,070. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

