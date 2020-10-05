$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,790. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

