-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.