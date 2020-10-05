$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $17.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.