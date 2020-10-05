$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.45. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 46.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

