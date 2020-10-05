National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.