Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.15. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.