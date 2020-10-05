Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 451,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

