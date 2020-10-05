Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.