$1.49 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 199.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AutoNation by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 134.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

