CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

