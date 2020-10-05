Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,814.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Campbell Soup Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
Campbell Soup Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co
$1.49 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. This Quarter
$1.49 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. This Quarter
CorMedix Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
CorMedix Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion
Aphria and Its Competitors Financial Comparison
Aphria and Its Competitors Financial Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report