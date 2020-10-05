Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,814.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

