Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.62). Valero Energy reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.