TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Hits $967,102.70

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $967,102.70 and approximately $97,581.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 84,091,791,583 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.