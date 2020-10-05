Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.05134815 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 10,751,909 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

