PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,695.52

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,695.52 and $10.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.27 or 1.00057314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00152766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

