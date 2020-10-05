DATA Market Cap Achieves $3.86 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $138,999.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Bibox and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00266853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.01515154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00165861 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

