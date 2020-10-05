Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 2.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Prologis were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD opened at $104.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.