Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $171,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 196.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.