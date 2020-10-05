Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

