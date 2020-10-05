Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equity Residential Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
Equity Residential Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc
Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Allstate Corp
Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Allstate Corp
Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion
NeoPhotonics Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
NeoPhotonics Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
CoTrader Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days
CoTrader Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report