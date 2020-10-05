NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.

NPTN stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.27. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

