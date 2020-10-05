Veles Price Reaches $0.0662 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $83,920.90 and approximately $318,457.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,669.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.03288455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.02059528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00432699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00983727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00581671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047915 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,378,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,343 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

